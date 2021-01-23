Brokerages Anticipate Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) to report earnings per share of $0.68 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adtalem Global Education’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.67. Adtalem Global Education posted earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will report full-year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $2.93. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Adtalem Global Education.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a positive return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $268.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Adtalem Global Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Shares of Adtalem Global Education stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.75. The company had a trading volume of 492,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,373. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. Adtalem Global Education has a one year low of $19.76 and a one year high of $39.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.95.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 129.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 56,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 31,758 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 305,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,506,000 after buying an additional 149,376 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 3rd quarter worth $254,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 166,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 71,747 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

See Also: What is a support level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adtalem Global Education (ATGE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.