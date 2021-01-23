Brokerages Anticipate Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Analysts expect Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) to report $0.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure reported earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2,200%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will report full year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $302.99 million during the quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on AY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seaport Global Securities raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AY traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.19. The stock had a trading volume of 791,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,115. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 78.29, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.69 and its 200 day moving average is $32.58. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $17.74 and a 12 month high of $47.15.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 25 assets comprising 1,496 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 10.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

