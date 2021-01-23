Brokerages Anticipate Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.61 Billion

Analysts expect Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) to report sales of $6.61 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Broadcom’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.64 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.57 billion. Broadcom reported sales of $5.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadcom will report full year sales of $26.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.94 billion to $26.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $27.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.87 billion to $28.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Broadcom.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.39 EPS.

AVGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Broadcom from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 target price (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Broadcom from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.74.

Shares of AVGO opened at $465.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $189.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.93, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Broadcom has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $469.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $432.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $372.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

In related news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $1,059,423.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.33, for a total transaction of $28,228,906.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 333,458 shares of company stock valued at $134,314,285 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth $2,065,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadcom (AVGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.