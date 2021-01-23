Brokerages Anticipate Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) to Post -$0.06 EPS

Brokerages expect Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) to report earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.22). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.19). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Diffusion Pharmaceuticals.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01).

Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded Diffusion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Shares of DFFN stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,100,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,886,942. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $78.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 164.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 155,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 96,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for life-threatening medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is transcrocetinate sodium, which is in Phase III trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer; and Phase II trial for the treatment of acute stroke.

