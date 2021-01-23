Brokerages Anticipate EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $132.97 Million

Analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) will report $132.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for EVERTEC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $131.48 million and the highest is $134.03 million. EVERTEC reported sales of $127.19 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVERTEC will report full-year sales of $509.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $507.86 million to $510.41 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $543.32 million, with estimates ranging from $536.31 million to $555.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow EVERTEC.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $136.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.02 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 47.02%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on EVERTEC from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. EVERTEC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

EVTC stock opened at $37.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. EVERTEC has a 12-month low of $18.21 and a 12-month high of $42.35.

In related news, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 12,955 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $496,824.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,679.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Philip E. Steurer sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $1,157,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,048 shares in the company, valued at $1,467,511.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 178,235 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,122. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EVERTEC during the third quarter worth about $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 23.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $375,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

