Brokerages Anticipate Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) will post $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Freshpet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Freshpet posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freshpet will report full year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Freshpet.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.05 million. Freshpet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on FRPT. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Freshpet from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Freshpet from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.88.

In other news, Chairman Richard A. Kassar sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $2,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 85,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,646,088. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daryl G. Brewster sold 16,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total transaction of $2,195,408.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,950,132.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,406 shares of company stock worth $6,328,749. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRPT. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,961,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,102,000 after acquiring an additional 616,068 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Freshpet by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 870,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,247,000 after buying an additional 313,423 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Freshpet by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,867,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,767,000 after buying an additional 111,188 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Freshpet during the 3rd quarter worth $7,651,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Freshpet by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 330,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,854,000 after buying an additional 57,612 shares during the period. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRPT stock opened at $148.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 1,352.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. Freshpet has a 12 month low of $40.79 and a 12 month high of $149.87.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

