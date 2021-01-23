Brokerages Anticipate ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $294.60 Million

Equities analysts expect ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) to report sales of $294.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ICU Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $294.10 million to $295.10 million. ICU Medical reported sales of $315.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that ICU Medical will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ICU Medical.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $318.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.37 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS.

ICUI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Thursday, December 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.33.

NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $220.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.38 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $210.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.18. ICU Medical has a 1-year low of $158.01 and a 1-year high of $236.51.

In other ICU Medical news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 38,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $8,490,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,513,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George A. Lopez sold 40,000 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.40, for a total transaction of $7,776,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,930 shares of company stock worth $26,305,125. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in ICU Medical by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 4.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,919,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 3.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 42,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $677,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 1.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency connectors; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; NovaCath and SuperCath peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

