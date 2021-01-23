Brokerages Anticipate Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to Post $1.77 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) will post earnings per share of $1.77 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.79. Illinois Tool Works reported earnings per share of $1.88 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full year earnings of $6.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.24 to $7.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Illinois Tool Works.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ITW. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $211.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.44.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 166.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ITW opened at $203.46 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works has a 12 month low of $115.94 and a 12 month high of $224.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Article: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Illinois Tool Works (ITW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.