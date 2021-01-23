Brokerages Anticipate Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to Announce $1.81 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) will announce earnings of $1.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.83 and the lowest is $1.76. Johnson & Johnson posted earnings of $1.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will report full year earnings of $7.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.93 to $8.01. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.77 to $9.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Johnson & Johnson.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.50.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,472,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,745,000 after acquiring an additional 933,976 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,616,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,626,000 after purchasing an additional 864,547 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 16.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,862,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,620,000 after purchasing an additional 949,327 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.7% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,827,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,670,000 after buying an additional 313,670 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,688,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,100,000 after buying an additional 17,275 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JNJ stock opened at $163.55 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $165.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.62 and its 200 day moving average is $149.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $430.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

