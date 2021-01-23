Brokerages Anticipate Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $243.01 Million

Equities analysts predict that Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) will announce sales of $243.01 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Knowles’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $243.02 million and the lowest is $243.00 million. Knowles reported sales of $233.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Knowles will report full-year sales of $764.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $764.10 million to $764.12 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $872.35 million, with estimates ranging from $851.10 million to $905.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Knowles.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Knowles had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $205.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Knowles’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Knowles from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Knowles currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

Shares of Knowles stock opened at $19.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.25. Knowles has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $21.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -497.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41.

In other Knowles news, Director Donald Macleod bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 110,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,125.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Niew bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,914 shares in the company, valued at $4,858,710. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Knowles by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Knowles by 61,450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,155 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 6,145 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Knowles during the third quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Knowles by 39.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, automotive, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

