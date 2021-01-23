Brokerages Anticipate LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Will Announce Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) will announce $1.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.59 and the lowest is $1.09. LyondellBasell Industries posted earnings of $1.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full year earnings of $4.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.61 to $5.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $9.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover LyondellBasell Industries.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. BNP Paribas cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.63.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $91.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.00 and its 200-day moving average is $77.70. The stock has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $33.71 and a twelve month high of $99.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

In other news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $116,601.12. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 90,881 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $7,816,674.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,166 shares of company stock worth $8,099,374 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,181,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $274,821,000 after buying an additional 1,236,101 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,552,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $250,384,000 after buying an additional 1,088,449 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,378,580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $238,157,000 after buying an additional 573,728 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,231,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $157,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,851 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,911,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $134,315,000 after purchasing an additional 268,502 shares during the period. 67.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

