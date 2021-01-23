Brokerages Anticipate Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $188.72 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) will post sales of $188.72 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $189.88 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $187.10 million. Malibu Boats posted sales of $180.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full-year sales of $862.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $853.50 million to $875.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $997.97 million to $1.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Malibu Boats.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.94 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 28.93%. Malibu Boats’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS.

MBUU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Malibu Boats from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Malibu Boats presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.38.

Shares of MBUU stock opened at $76.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.32. Malibu Boats has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $81.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBUU. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in Malibu Boats during the third quarter valued at $7,969,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 16.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 643,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,916,000 after purchasing an additional 90,130 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the third quarter valued at $3,319,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,130,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,711,000 after purchasing an additional 48,236 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 240.0% during the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

