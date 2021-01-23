Brokerages Anticipate McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Will Post Earnings of $1.76 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) to announce earnings of $1.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for McDonald’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.41. McDonald’s reported earnings per share of $1.97 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s will report full year earnings of $6.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.43 to $8.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow McDonald’s.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $246.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.61.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total value of $1,590,407.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,442.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $895,146.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 100.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 66.1% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MCD opened at $213.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $158.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $211.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.09. McDonald’s has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $231.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

