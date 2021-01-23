Brokerages Anticipate Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $142.71 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) to report sales of $142.71 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $123.95 million and the highest is $156.94 million. Sarepta Therapeutics posted sales of $100.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full year sales of $655.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $539.20 million to $1.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $681.97 million, with estimates ranging from $552.87 million to $813.52 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sarepta Therapeutics.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.69 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 121.30% and a negative return on equity of 61.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.14) earnings per share.

SRPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $182.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $108.00 price target (down previously from $215.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.38.

Shares of SRPT opened at $98.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.57. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Sarepta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $78.06 and a twelve month high of $181.83. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 2.01.

In related news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $183,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRPT. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 270.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 797.1% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

Further Reading: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.