Brokerages Anticipate SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $129.99 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) will post $129.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SJW Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $127.00 million and the highest is $132.98 million. SJW Group posted sales of $125.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SJW Group will report full year sales of $558.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $556.00 million to $561.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $581.00 million, with estimates ranging from $569.00 million to $592.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SJW Group.

Get SJW Group alerts:

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $165.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.23 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 7.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SJW shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of SJW Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.33.

Shares of SJW Group stock opened at $67.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.38, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.31. SJW Group has a 12 month low of $45.60 and a 12 month high of $74.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

In related news, insider Andrew F. Walters sold 4,898 shares of SJW Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $328,851.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Wendy Avila-Walker sold 550 shares of SJW Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total transaction of $36,965.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,448 shares of company stock worth $433,747. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the 4th quarter worth $796,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of SJW Group by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of SJW Group by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of SJW Group by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker, subscription service line protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SJW Group (SJW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.