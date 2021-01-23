Brokerages Anticipate The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) to Announce $0.69 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) will announce $0.69 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Kroger’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.66. The Kroger reported earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Kroger will report full-year earnings of $3.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.39. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Kroger.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.03 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KR. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered The Kroger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price objective on The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.62.

In other The Kroger news, Director Ronald Sargent purchased 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.65 per share, with a total value of $101,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,687,858. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert W. Clark sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $1,010,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,981 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,509.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,307 shares of company stock worth $1,284,623. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KR. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of The Kroger by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Kroger during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in The Kroger during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in The Kroger by 63.5% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in The Kroger by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KR traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $33.56. 9,458,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,917,047. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The Kroger has a 12 month low of $26.72 and a 12 month high of $37.22.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

