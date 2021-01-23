Brokerages Expect Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Bottomline Technologies (de)’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.28. Bottomline Technologies (de) posted earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies (de) will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bottomline Technologies (de).

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $112.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.63 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 1.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EPAY. Raymond James decreased their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bottomline Technologies (de) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.31.

In other news, Director Benjamin E. Robinson III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $247,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,557 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $101,333.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,700,501.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,742 shares of company stock valued at $1,897,066. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 699.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 375,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 328,925 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,158,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 78.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 350,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,790,000 after buying an additional 153,823 shares during the period. Pelham Global Financials Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pelham Global Financials Ltd. now owns 348,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,675,000 after acquiring an additional 149,430 shares during the period. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 15.4% in the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 908,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,288,000 after purchasing an additional 121,425 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EPAY traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $51.69. The company had a trading volume of 210,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,876. Bottomline Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $27.82 and a fifty-two week high of $57.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -287.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.06.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

