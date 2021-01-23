Brokerages Expect CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) to Announce $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) will announce earnings per share of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CB Financial Services’ earnings. CB Financial Services posted earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that CB Financial Services will report full year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.18 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CB Financial Services.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $12.59 million for the quarter. CB Financial Services had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 15.62%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CB Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson downgraded CB Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

NASDAQ CBFV traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $19.45. 16,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,910. The company has a market capitalization of $104.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.92. CB Financial Services has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $30.77.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CB Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $265,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 118.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,867 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,910,000 after buying an additional 8,195 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 116.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 133.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 15,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts.

