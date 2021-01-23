Brokerages Expect Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Will Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Conn’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. Conn’s posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full-year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.49). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $1.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Conn’s.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Conn’s had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $334.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CONN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Conn’s in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

NASDAQ:CONN traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $13.69. 156,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,171. The firm has a market cap of $399.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.34. Conn’s has a 52 week low of $2.83 and a 52 week high of $14.73.

In related news, VP Todd Renaud sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $49,640.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,963 shares in the company, valued at $533,170.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Daly sold 11,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $151,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,529 shares in the company, valued at $717,288.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CONN. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Conn’s by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 89,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 36,123 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Conn’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $156,000. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Conn’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $402,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Conn’s by 297.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 87,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 65,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 308.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 25,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 19,488 shares in the last quarter. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conn's Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

