Brokerages Expect Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.38 Billion

Brokerages expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) will announce $1.38 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.47 billion and the lowest is $1.34 billion. Domino’s Pizza posted sales of $1.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Saturday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will report full-year sales of $4.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.25 billion to $4.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Domino’s Pizza.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $458.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $458.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.57.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total value of $1,892,555.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,862.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $805,000. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth $312,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth $3,459,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 16,262.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $380.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $386.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $394.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $270.08 and a 52 week high of $435.58.

About Domino's Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

