Brokerages Expect Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) will post ($0.42) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Exagen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.44). Exagen posted earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Exagen will report full-year earnings of ($1.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($1.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($1.01). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Exagen.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. Exagen had a negative net margin of 39.49% and a negative return on equity of 29.10%. The firm had revenue of $10.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XGN. BTIG Research began coverage on Exagen in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exagen in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Exagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Exagen in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Exagen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

NASDAQ XGN traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $16.06. 38,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,019. Exagen has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $24.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 12.77 and a quick ratio of 12.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.59 and its 200 day moving average is $14.04. The company has a market capitalization of $203.19 million and a PE ratio of -1.31.

In other Exagen news, major shareholder Nmsic Co-Investment Fund, L.P. sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hunt Holdings Limited Partners sold 6,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $108,302.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 264,364 shares of company stock worth $3,664,394 over the last three months. Insiders own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XGN. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Exagen by 115.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Exagen by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Exagen by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Exagen by 223.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exagen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enable rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

