Brokerages Expect Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $691.20 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) will post $691.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Floor & Decor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $664.00 million and the highest is $707.40 million. Floor & Decor posted sales of $527.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will report full-year sales of $2.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.41 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Floor & Decor.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $684.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FND. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.90.

Floor & Decor stock opened at $101.41 on Friday. Floor & Decor has a twelve month low of $24.36 and a twelve month high of $108.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

In other news, CFO Trevor Lang sold 20,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total transaction of $1,652,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 217,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,981,362.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Norman Axelrod sold 55,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $4,446,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 111,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,009,860.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,543 shares of company stock valued at $15,530,794 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the third quarter worth $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the third quarter worth $66,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the third quarter worth $74,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

