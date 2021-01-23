Brokerages Expect General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.85 Billion

Analysts expect General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) to post $10.85 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for General Dynamics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.78 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $10.93 billion. General Dynamics posted sales of $10.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics will report full year sales of $38.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $38.19 billion to $38.37 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $38.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $38.55 billion to $39.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for General Dynamics.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion.

GD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lowered General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $149.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.53.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total transaction of $652,939.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,800.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GD. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 97.2% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD opened at $152.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.29 and a 200-day moving average of $147.43. General Dynamics has a one year low of $100.55 and a one year high of $190.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

