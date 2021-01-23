Brokerages Expect Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.90 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) will announce $3.90 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.06 billion and the lowest is $3.72 billion. Laboratory Co. of America reported sales of $2.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will report full-year sales of $13.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.21 billion to $13.89 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $13.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.62 billion to $14.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Laboratory Co. of America.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $8.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $3.10. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Argus upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wolfe Research cut Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.67.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $126,178.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,415.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total value of $321,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,698 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,449.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth about $26,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 305.3% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $228.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $209.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.95. The stock has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36. Laboratory Co. of America has a one year low of $98.02 and a one year high of $230.77.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Further Reading: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Laboratory Co. of America (LH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.