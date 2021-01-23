Brokerages Expect Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Will Post Earnings of $2.60 Per Share

Brokerages expect Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) to report $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eighteen analysts have provided estimates for Lennox International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.40 and the highest is $2.74. Lennox International posted earnings of $2.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full-year earnings of $9.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.45 to $9.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $10.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.15 to $11.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lennox International.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LII shares. Barclays cut shares of Lennox International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Lennox International to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.00.

NYSE:LII opened at $293.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.53. Lennox International has a twelve month low of $163.40 and a twelve month high of $319.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.52%.

In other Lennox International news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.15, for a total value of $1,318,105.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,022,446.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Prakash Bedapudi sold 7,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total value of $2,191,017.96. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,920 shares of company stock valued at $6,309,346. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,754,000 after purchasing an additional 27,820 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 105,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 104,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

