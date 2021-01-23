Brokerages Expect Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Brokerages predict that Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) will announce sales of $1.21 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Moody’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.27 billion. Moody’s reported sales of $1.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full-year sales of $5.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.25 billion to $5.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.23 billion to $5.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Moody’s.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $358.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.08.

MCO stock opened at $266.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. Moody’s has a fifty-two week low of $164.19 and a fifty-two week high of $305.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.13. The stock has a market cap of $50.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total value of $4,519,403.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at $6,613,767.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total transaction of $11,944,933.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 270,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,851,530.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,547 shares of company stock valued at $28,845,276. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 7.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,691,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,388,828,000 after buying an additional 806,284 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,703,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,566,867,000 after purchasing an additional 154,131 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,504,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $725,995,000 after purchasing an additional 17,163 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,758,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $509,771,000 after purchasing an additional 82,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,697,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,668,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Moody’s (MCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.