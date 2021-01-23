Brokerages Expect Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) to Post -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) will report ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Okta’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Okta also reported earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Okta will report full year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to $0.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Okta.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Okta’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OKTA shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $295.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Sunday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.80.

NASDAQ OKTA traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $264.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,049,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,329. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $257.49 and a 200 day moving average of $226.94. Okta has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $287.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total value of $245,330.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,168.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.27, for a total transaction of $12,913,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,983.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 296,650 shares of company stock worth $72,353,557. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Okta by 137.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 709,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,663,000 after purchasing an additional 410,210 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Okta by 50.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 914,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,644,000 after purchasing an additional 306,924 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Okta by 206.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 340,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,825,000 after purchasing an additional 229,441 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Okta in the third quarter valued at $30,886,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Okta in the third quarter valued at $29,353,000. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Okta (OKTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.