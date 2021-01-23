Brokerages Expect Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.51 Million

Equities analysts expect that Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) will report sales of $15.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.53 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.50 million. Sequans Communications posted sales of $9.17 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 69.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full year sales of $50.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.60 million to $50.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $73.84 million, with estimates ranging from $73.10 million to $75.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sequans Communications.

Get Sequans Communications alerts:

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $14.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SQNS. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Sequans Communications from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Sequans Communications from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Sequans Communications from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Sequans Communications during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQNS stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. Sequans Communications has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $8.39. The company has a market capitalization of $194.00 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.37 and its 200 day moving average is $5.92.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications SA develops and provides 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical Internet of Things (IoT) markets. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, the company provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms featuring low power consumption, a set of integrated functionalities, and deployment capability.

Further Reading: How to identify percentage decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sequans Communications (SQNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.