Brokerages Expect Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) to post ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.97) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Spirit AeroSystems reported earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 184.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full year earnings of ($5.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.35) to ($4.12). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($1.16). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34). The business had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.99 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 26.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS.

SPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Cowen raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.30.

Shares of SPR stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $38.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,746,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,630,764. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Spirit AeroSystems has a twelve month low of $13.69 and a twelve month high of $70.51.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 19.9% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,564 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,428.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 57.9% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

