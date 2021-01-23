Brokerages Expect Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $646.48 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) to report sales of $646.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Stericycle’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $661.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $638.40 million. Stericycle reported sales of $799.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full-year sales of $2.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Stericycle.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $636.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.63 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 11.53% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. The company’s revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on SRCL shares. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Stericycle from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stericycle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.63.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Stericycle in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Stericycle by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Stericycle in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Stericycle by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period.

Shares of SRCL stock opened at $68.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.32, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.47 and its 200 day moving average is $65.55. Stericycle has a 12 month low of $38.45 and a 12 month high of $79.50.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America RWCS; International RWCS; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

