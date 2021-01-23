Brokerages Expect Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) to Announce -$0.38 EPS

Analysts expect Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) to announce ($0.38) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Synlogic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the lowest is ($0.45). Synlogic posted earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synlogic will report full-year earnings of ($1.68) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to ($1.55). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($1.00). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Synlogic.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.11. Synlogic had a negative return on equity of 41.64% and a negative net margin of 2,761.83%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SYBX. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Synlogic from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ SYBX traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,460,674. Synlogic has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $4.30. The company has a market capitalization of $142.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.24.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Synlogic in the second quarter worth $157,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Synlogic in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Synlogic in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Synlogic in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 39.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

