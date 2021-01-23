Brokerages Expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Will Post Earnings of -$1.07 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) will report earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($0.60). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical reported earnings of ($1.64) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of ($3.83) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.11) to ($3.39). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($4.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.09) to ($3.44). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.15. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 119.19% and a negative return on equity of 50.69%. The company had revenue of $81.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.18 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.12.

Shares of NASDAQ RARE opened at $140.47 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $31.99 and a 1 year high of $179.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.56 and its 200 day moving average is $105.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 2.19.

In other news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 9,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total value of $991,488.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,871 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,164.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.90, for a total transaction of $4,107,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,000 shares of company stock worth $5,670,788. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,626,000. Columbus Circle Investors lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 60,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,309,000 after purchasing an additional 7,708 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Palladiem LLC bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at approximately $390,000.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia; and Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

Recommended Story: SEC Filing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE)

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.