Brokerages Expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Will Post Earnings of -$1.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) will report earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($0.60). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical reported earnings of ($1.64) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of ($3.83) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.11) to ($3.39). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($4.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.09) to ($3.44). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.15. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 119.19% and a negative return on equity of 50.69%. The company had revenue of $81.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.18 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.12.

Shares of NASDAQ RARE opened at $140.47 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $31.99 and a 1 year high of $179.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.56 and its 200 day moving average is $105.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 2.19.

In other news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 9,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total value of $991,488.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,871 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,164.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.90, for a total transaction of $4,107,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,000 shares of company stock worth $5,670,788. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,626,000. Columbus Circle Investors lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 60,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,309,000 after purchasing an additional 7,708 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Palladiem LLC bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at approximately $390,000.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia; and Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

Recommended Story: SEC Filing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.