Brokerages Expect Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Will Announce Earnings of $2.17 Per Share

Analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) will report earnings of $2.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.98. Union Pacific reported earnings per share of $2.15 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full year earnings of $9.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.46 to $9.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $10.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.96 to $11.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Union Pacific.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,467 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the third quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,503 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $207.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $208.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $139.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific has a 12-month low of $105.08 and a 12-month high of $221.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

