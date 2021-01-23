Brokerages Expect Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN) to Announce -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN) will post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Zosano Pharma’s earnings. Zosano Pharma posted earnings per share of ($0.46) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 84.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zosano Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.32) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Zosano Pharma.

Get Zosano Pharma alerts:

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZSAN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Zosano Pharma in a report on Friday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Zosano Pharma from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Zosano Pharma from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZSAN. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Zosano Pharma by 12,157.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,266,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after buying an additional 1,255,972 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Zosano Pharma by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,106,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 529,997 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Zosano Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $734,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Zosano Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Zosano Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. 10.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Zosano Pharma stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.08. 4,285,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,219,755. Zosano Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average of $0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.98.

Zosano Pharma Company Profile

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics to patients suffering from migraine using its intracutaneous microneedle system. Its lead product candidate is Qtrypta (M207), a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zosano Pharma (ZSAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zosano Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zosano Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.