Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.60.

BIP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIP. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 4.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,191,000. 50.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $52.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.89 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.09. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a twelve month low of $25.77 and a twelve month high of $56.31.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.85). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,771.43%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines; and approximately 6.7 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as operates coal export terminals.

