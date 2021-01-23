Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:BRO)

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) declared a dividend on Saturday, January 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0925 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th.

Brown & Brown has raised its dividend payment by 25.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 20 years.

Shares of BRO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 726,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,195. Brown & Brown has a 52 week low of $30.70 and a 52 week high of $48.76. The stock has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $674.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BRO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

