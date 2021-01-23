BTC Lite (BTCL) Price Down 29.9% This Week

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 23rd. BTC Lite has a total market capitalization of $66,022.16 and approximately $28.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BTC Lite coin can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BTC Lite has traded down 29.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00076456 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $209.49 or 0.00652887 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005995 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00046390 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,373.56 or 0.04280709 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00015020 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00017865 BTC.

BTC Lite Coin Profile

BTC Lite is a coin. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 coins. The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTC Lite’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . BTC Lite’s official website is btclite.org . The official message board for BTC Lite is medium.com/@btclite

According to CryptoCompare, “BTC Lite is a bitcoin improvement built on Ethereum blockchain that inherited most of the robust features of bitcoin. The BTC Lite transactions get confirmed within 1 to 3 minutes combined with low transaction fees and the average block time is 15s. “

BTC Lite Coin Trading

BTC Lite can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTC Lite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BTC Lite using one of the exchanges listed above.

