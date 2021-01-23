BTU Protocol Price Tops $0.39 on Top Exchanges (BTU)

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One BTU Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00001191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BTU Protocol has a total market capitalization of $34.66 million and $6,821.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BTU Protocol has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00077184 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.54 or 0.00648385 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006110 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00046433 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1,404.98 or 0.04347544 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00015195 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00017736 BTC.

About BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,014,336 coins. The official message board for BTU Protocol is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . The official website for BTU Protocol is www.btu-protocol.com . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

BTU Protocol Coin Trading

