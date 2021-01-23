Burst (BURST) One Day Volume Tops $43,142.00

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Burst has a total market cap of $4.12 million and approximately $43,142.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Burst coin can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Burst has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar.

About Burst

Burst is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,113,828,254 coins. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Burst’s official website is www.burst-coin.org. The official message board for Burst is burstforum.net. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Burst can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burst should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Burst using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

