Burst Market Capitalization Hits $3.45 Million (BURST)

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded 36% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last week, Burst has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar. Burst has a total market capitalization of $3.45 million and approximately $29,107.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Burst coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

About Burst

Burst (BURST) is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,113,762,734 coins. The official message board for Burst is burstforum.net. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Burst is www.burst-coin.org. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Burst can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burst should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Burst using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

