Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) Trading 1.4% Higher This Week

Business Credit Alliance Chain (CURRENCY:BCAC) traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. In the last seven days, Business Credit Alliance Chain has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One Business Credit Alliance Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Business Credit Alliance Chain has a total market cap of $36,233.84 and approximately $136.00 worth of Business Credit Alliance Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00075890 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.71 or 0.00698902 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006083 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00047258 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,415.61 or 0.04442396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00015055 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00018316 BTC.

Business Credit Alliance Chain Profile

BCAC is a token. Business Credit Alliance Chain’s total supply is 512,122,609 tokens and its circulating supply is 464,074,437 tokens. Business Credit Alliance Chain’s official website is www.bcachain.org . Business Credit Alliance Chain’s official Twitter account is @BCAChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BCAChain uses self-optimized POBC (goodwill certification) as the underlying consensus mechanism and introducing the real-world credit system to provide better operation and support for the anonymous blockchain network. BCAChain Focus on the new retail industry with rich landing scenarios, aiming at creating a supply chain traceability, quantifiable credit, transparent data, consumer shopping, membership services, precision marketing, centralized procurement scenarios in one, forming online e-commerce transactions, offline shopping experience, and building a new retail public chain ecology with multi-participation and multi-benefit. “

