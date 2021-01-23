Bytom (BTM) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $28.24 Million

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. In the last seven days, Bytom has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. Bytom has a market cap of $91.33 million and approximately $28.24 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for about $0.0651 or 0.00000204 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Bytom

Bytom (BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,650,850,200 coins and its circulating supply is 1,403,565,269 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official website is bytom.io

Buying and Selling Bytom

Bytom can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

