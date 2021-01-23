BZEdge (BZE) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

BZEdge (CURRENCY:BZE) traded up 556.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. In the last week, BZEdge has traded 54.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. BZEdge has a total market capitalization of $950,658.05 and approximately $4.00 worth of BZEdge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BZEdge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00054943 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.14 or 0.00125704 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00076476 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.98 or 0.00281789 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00071370 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00040189 BTC.

