CACHE Gold Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $116,353.00 (CGT)

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One CACHE Gold token can currently be bought for about $59.62 or 0.00184785 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CACHE Gold has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. CACHE Gold has a total market capitalization of $2.46 million and approximately $116,353.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CACHE Gold alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00078164 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $211.80 or 0.00656468 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006064 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00047072 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,400.21 or 0.04340003 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00015120 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00017759 BTC.

CACHE Gold Profile

CACHE Gold (CGT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 44,301 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,189 tokens. CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CACHE Gold is cache.gold

CACHE Gold Token Trading

CACHE Gold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CACHE Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CACHE Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CACHE Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CACHE Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.