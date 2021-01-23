Cadinha & Co. LLC Has $1.12 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cadinha & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 86.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,080 shares during the quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Pinnacle Bank grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 12,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

NYSE MRK opened at $80.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $204.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $89.66.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

