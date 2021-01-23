Cadinha & Co. LLC Has $21.36 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cadinha & Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,604,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,686,374,000 after buying an additional 1,020,868 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,405,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,521,461,000 after buying an additional 2,119,422 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,734,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,582,000 after buying an additional 542,107 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,269,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,090,000 after buying an additional 42,363 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,293,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,242,000 after buying an additional 25,350 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $384.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $373.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $348.92. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $386.38.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

