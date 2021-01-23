Callisto Network Trading 19% Higher Over Last Week (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Callisto Network has a market cap of $4.44 million and approximately $82,138.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Callisto Network has traded up 19% against the US dollar. One Callisto Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,253.88 or 0.03886432 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00023314 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Callisto Network

Callisto Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Callisto Network Coin Trading

Callisto Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

