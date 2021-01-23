Cambria Global Real Estate ETF (BATS:BLDG) Trading Up 0.1%

Cambria Global Real Estate ETF (BATS:BLDG) was up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.69 and last traded at $29.57. Approximately 1,439 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.56.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.99.

See Also: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.