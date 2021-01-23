Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cameco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Get Cameco alerts:

NYSE:CCJ opened at $12.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,237,000.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.08. Cameco has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $14.87.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $379.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.84 million. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. Cameco’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cameco will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Cameco during the 3rd quarter worth $597,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 97,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 30,390 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 8,997 shares during the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,008,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,952,000 after acquiring an additional 95,574 shares during the last quarter. 60.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.