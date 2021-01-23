Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $24.76

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.76 and traded as high as $25.35. Canadian Utilities shares last traded at $25.35, with a volume of 330 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CDUAF. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.79.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, and distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

